Delhi-based app developer buys 'JioHotstar' domain, wants Reliance to fund his higher studies

However, Reliance has denied the request of the app developer.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 12:49 IST

Credit: X/@prstb

Published 24 October 2024, 12:49 IST
