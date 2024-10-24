Delhi-based app developer buys 'JioHotstar' domain, wants Reliance to fund his higher studies

<p>An app developer from Delhi has bought a domain of JioHotstar, and has written a letter to the multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited asking them to fund his higher studies.</p><p>This comes ahead of potential merger of Reliance owned JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. </p>.<p>A picture of the letter was posted on social media platform X by a user named 'pea bee'. The app developer, who prefers to remain anonymous signed off with the name "dreamer".</p><p>"Someone bought the JioHotstar domain (before the merger) and wants Reliance to fund their higher studies from domain sale. Really hope they can get a good payout from this!" the caption read.</p>.Reliance and Nvidia are partnering to build AI infrastructure in India.<p>In the letter posted online, the app developer wrote:</p><p>"I came across news piece stating that Disney+ Hotstar was losing daily active users after losing the IPL streaming license, and Disney is considering selling or merging with an Indian competitor."</p><p>The letter went on to add that in 2021 one of their projects was selected for Cambridge University Accelerate program but expressed how it was limited in scope.</p><p>Further, they added that Cambridge offers a full degree program, however, it is expensive. </p><p>"My intention of buying this domain was simple: If this merger happens, I might be able to fulfill my dream of studying at Cambridge," it further read. </p><p>However, a new post added under the thread shows that the Reliance has denied the request.</p>.<p>Reliance is said to make Disney+ Hotstar its primary streaming platform, as per a recent report by <em>The Economic Times</em>. This move comes after the merger of Star India and Viacom18. </p><p>Reliance Industries Limited will replace media streaming service JioCinema with Disney+ Hotstar. Reliance plans to stream the IPL on Disney+ Hotstar from next year.</p><p>In August this year, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/nclt-approves-merger-of-viacom-18-star-india-3171002">National Company Law Tribunal</a> (NCLT) approved the scheme of merger of Reliance Industries-owned Viacom 18 Media, the holding company of the group's media and entertainment assets with Star India.</p><p>Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said the mega-merger of media assets of Reliance Industries Limited and Walt Disney marks the beginning of a new era in India's entertainment industry.</p><p>The Reliance Industries had previously given a thought to integrate Hotstar into JioCinema. Another proposed idea was to keep both as two separate platforms on the basis of content: one for sports and other for entertainment. </p><p>In February, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/walt-disney-reliance-merge-india-media-operations-to-create-rs-70000-crore-behemoth-2914334">Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries</a> announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore behemoth.</p><p>Reliance and its affiliates will hold a 63.16 per cent stake in the combined entity that will house two streaming services and 120 television channels. Disney will hold the remaining 36.84 per cent stake, as per companies' statements. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/cci-clears-85-billion-merger-of-reliances-media-assets-with-walt-disney-3167396">Competition Commission of India</a> had said it has approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co to create the country's largest media empire.</p><p>Star will now be the operating company and all the content from Viacom18 will be transferred to Star. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>