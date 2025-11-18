Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi blast: Al-Falah chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui arrested by ED over alleged money laundering

Al Falah University was established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly under the Haryana Private Universities Act and the Al Falah Medical College is also affiliated to the university.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 16:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 16:02 IST
India NewsDelhiEDHaryanablastMoney LaunderingPMLAFaridabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us