Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not well as blood sugar levels dip

The condition of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not stable as his blood sugar levels are fluctuating.
The AAP supremo was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.
According to sources, the blood sugar levels of Arvind Kejriwal has dropped below 50. The doctors are monitoring his health.
Last week, the trial court had remanded Kejriwal in the ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".
The ED arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.
With DHNS inputs
(This is a developing story. More to follow)
(Published 27 March 2024, 08:54 IST)