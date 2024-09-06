Delhi court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED custody by 3 days

"Custody extended by three days. He be produced on September 9," the judge said.

Khan was produced before the court on the expiry of his four-day Enforcement Directorate custody granted earlier.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2 after the agency searched his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital.

The ED told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence, was arrested.