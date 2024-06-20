Delhi court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in excise 'scam' case

Delhi court reserved order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail application in money laundering case related to excise scam, reports news agency PTI.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu reserved the order after hearing arguments from the accused as well the Enforcement Directorate on the application.

The court on Wednesday extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till July 3 in the case.

The judge extended the custody after he was produced before the court through video conference as the judicial custody granted earlier had expired.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Earlier, on May 10, the SC had granted bail to Kejriwal until June 1, in view of the Lok Sabha elections.



Kejriwal surrendered himself to the authorities on June 2.