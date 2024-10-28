Home
Delhi court to decide on Engineer Rashid's bail in terror funding case on November 19

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who was scheduled to pass the order on Monday, adjourned the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 08:52 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 08:52 IST
