Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi demolition drive violence: Six more held; total arrests now stand at 11

Those arrested on Thursday have been identified as, Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Hamza, Atharr and Ubed, all are residents of the Turkman Gate area.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 10:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsDelhiDemolition Drive

Follow us on :

Follow Us