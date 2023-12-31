Delhi customer orders 9,940 condoms in 365 days; another buys 38 underwear in a month: Blinkit reveals yearly trends

Someone also ordered 38 underwear in a month, that is more than one for every day of a month.

Another customer bought 4,832 bathing soaps in 2023. That is around 13 per day! If that person was using it on himself/herself, he/she was finishing one bar less than every two hours.

Another customer bought 101 liters of mineral water in one order.

A person also bought 2,670 toothbrushes in the year, that is almost seven a day!

Another customer, who definitely had a colorful 2023, ordered 183 different shades of lipsticks in the year.

A Hyderabadi ordered 17,000 kgs of rice on the app. For what? Perhaps, it is not too difficult to predict.

The app delivered over 3.20 lakhs maggi packets post midnight

There was also a lot of demand for printouts just before the school-going time. 351,033 printouts were delivered before 8 in the morning.

The biggest order in 2023 was worth Rs 1,59,900 -- an iPhone Pro Max.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and co-founder of Blinkit, also shared some of these details on a LinkedIn post.