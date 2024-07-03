Delhi HC dismisses plea to debar PM Modi from Lok Sabha, calls allegations 'reckless'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed an appeal seeking to debar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Lok Sabha, saying the allegations levelled in the plea are reckless and unsubstantiated.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said they were in agreement with the single judge who had earlier rejected the petition.

The division bench said the appellant certainly needs medical help and directed the Station House Officer of the police station concerned, Sub-Divisional Magistrate and District Magistrate to keep a watch on him in view of the provisions of the Medical Health Act.