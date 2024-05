Delhi HC seeks CBI, ED stand on bail pleas by Christian Michel James in AgustaWestland cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the CBI and ED on pleas by alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking regular bail in the alleged Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper scam cases relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the probe agencies on the bail applications by the British national, who was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was subsequently arrested for his role in the alleged scam.

The judge, in two separate orders passed on April 22, asked the counsel for the CBI and ED to file their status reports in three weeks and listed the matter for hearing on May 16.

On February 7 last year, the top court had denied bail to James, currently in judicial custody, while rejecting his submission that he be released on the grounds that he has completed half of the maximum sentence in the cases.

Before that, the high court had dismissed his bail applications in both CBI and ED cases in March 2022.