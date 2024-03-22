JOIN US
Homeindia

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Political Bigwigs Arrested by ED

Here we list the political leaders who have been put behind the bars in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 06:58 IST

Arvind Kejriwal: The arrest of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the latest development. He was arrested by ED on March 21 night in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Credit: PTI

Kavitha Kalvakuntla: Daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha was arrested on March 15 by ED for her alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case. It is reported that she played a pivotal role and had paid kickbacks to the government functionaries and reaped huge benefits from Delhi government's excise policy during 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Credit: PTI

Sanjay Singh: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was taken in custody in connection with the excise policy case in October 2023. It is alleged that Singh played a bridge between AAP leaders and restaurant owners and helped the party raise some funds.

Credit: PTI

Manish Sisodia: AAP leader and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia was the first leader to face an arrest by ED in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. He is accused of tweaking the policy to grant undue favours to licence holders and faced arrest in February 2023.

Credit: PTI

(Published 22 March 2024, 06:58 IST)
