UAPA on Newsclick: Delhi Police files first chargesheet running 'several thousand pages'

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police lodged the case last year under sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the UAPA, along with sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It also arrested NewsClick's founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty on October 3, 2023.