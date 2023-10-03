Home
Homeindia

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha among two arrested in UAPA case

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha was arrested on Tuesday evening along with another person, hours after the Delhi Police raided the publication's office.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 15:07 IST

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two persons including NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in connection with a probe in the portal's foreign funding, officials said.

This comes after the Delhi Police searched 30 locations connected with the online news portal and its journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

Officials said the proceedings are still underway.

They said 37 male suspects were questioned at the office of Delhi Police Special Cell, while nine female suspects were quizzed at their respective places of stay.

Digital devices, documents and other items have been seized for examination, they said.

So far, two accused -- NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty -- have been arrested, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

There was no immediate information on how Chakravarty is connected with the portal and the case.

(Published 03 October 2023, 15:07 IST)
India NewsDelhiDelhi Police

