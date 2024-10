Delhi riots 2020: High Court to hear Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case on Monday

The bail pleas by other co-accused in the case -- student activist Sharjeel Imam and Gulfisha Fatima, 'United Against Hate' founder Khalid Saifi and others -- are also listed for fresh hearing before a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur.