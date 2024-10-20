1 killed, 2 hurt in cross-firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Police

<p>New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of cross-firing in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Deepak alias Patrakar, they said.</p>.<p>"Information was received from the BJRM Hospital regarding a man brought with multiple bullet injuries, who was declared dead," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>He said subsequently, information was received from the hospital regarding the admission of two men -- Narendra and Suraj -- with bullet injuries.</p>.Delhi Police lists 11 gangs for growing menace of extortion, shootings.<p>A police team was rushed to the spot for a detailed investigation, the officer added.</p>.<p>A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was a verbal spat between Deepak, his brother and others, and Narendra and Suraj at a park.</p>.<p>"Both the parties opened fire at each other. Deepak sustained injuries on his neck, both legs and on his back. Narendra was hit by a bullet in his back and Suraj received injuries in his leg. Deepak was declared dead," the officer said, adding that an FIR under relevant legal provisions has been registered.</p>