2 gangsters contracted to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi arrested in Delhi after gunfire exchange

<p>New Delhi: Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with eliminating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi, were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road here on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>Identified as Rahul and Sahil, the two hail from Panipat and Bhiwani of Haryana, they said.</p>.<p>According to investigators, both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill Faruqi.</p>.<p>They allegedly conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track his movements, police said.</p>.<p>Faruqi won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and has 14.2 million followers on Instagram.</p>.<p>Rahul, who received a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a triple murder that took place in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024, an officer said.</p>.<p>He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Firearms used in the encounter and a motorcycle were seized, the officer added. </p>