Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

2 gangsters contracted to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi arrested in Delhi after gunfire exchange

Identified as Rahul and Sahil, the two hail from Panipat and Bhiwani of Haryana
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 05:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 05:57 IST
India NewsCrimeMunawar FaruquiDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us