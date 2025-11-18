DH Evening Brief | More details emerge in Delhi blast case as bomber's aide in NIA custody; Prashant Kishor won't quit politics, says didn't 'buy votes'

<h2>Chilling details emerge about bomber Umar Nabi, 'co-conspirator' Jasir Bilal remanded to NIA custody</h2>.<p>Jasir Bilal, an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the Red Fort car blast has been remanded to 10 days NIA custody by the Patiala House Court,<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi-blast-umar-nabis-co-conspirator-jasir-bilal-remanded-to-10-day-nia-custody-3801910">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Prashant Kishor says he failed to read state properly unlike Nitish who bought votes; rules out quitting politics</h2>.<p>Poll strategist-turned-politician and founder of Jan Suraaj, Prashant Kishor on Tuesday apologised to the people of Bihar for the poll debacle his party suffered but reiterated that he would neither retire from the active politics nor leave the state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-failed-to-read-state-properly-unlike-nitish-kumar-who-bought-votes-using-public-money-prashant-kishor-3802125">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Global internet glitch: Service outage hits Cloudflare, ChatGPT, X platforms</h2>.<p>Last month, several online platforms connected to Amazon Web Services were hit global service outage.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/global-service-outage-hits-cloudflare-chatgpt-x-platforms-3802143">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SIR: Ensure 'irregularities' in draft voter rolls don't go unchallenged, Congress tells State leaders</h2>.<p>The Congress on Tuesday asked its State leaders to ensure that “irregularities” in draft electoral rolls prepared after the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 States and Union Territories do not go unchallenged like in Bihar, even as it accused the Election Commission of being on a “sinister” mission of deleting votes of “some sections of society”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ensure-irregularities-in-draft-voter-rolls-prepared-after-sir-dont-go-unchallenged-congress-tells-state-leaders-3802025">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Questions, doubts grow as leaders demand accountability over Nowgam blast</h2>.<p>The devastating blast inside Nowgam Police Station — which killed nine people and injured nearly 30 — has triggered a wave of political unease in Kashmir, with leaders The devastating Friday night blast inside Nowgam Police Station — which killed nine people and injured nearly 30 — has triggered a wave of political unease in Kashmir, with leaders<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/questions-doubts-grow-as-leaders-demand-accountability-over-nowgam-blast-3801984">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shashi Tharoor skips Congress' SIR review meet a day after attending PM Modi's lecture</h2>.<p>On a day he spoke about his presence at a lecture being delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “despite battling a bad cold and cough”, senior MP and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday skipped a meeting called by the party leadership to review the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in 12 states.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/shashi-tharoor-skips-congress-sir-review-meet-a-day-after-attending-pm-modis-lecture-3801939">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, five others killed in Andhra Pradesh encounter</h2>.<p>In a major blow to the CPI Maoists, Andhra Pradesh police killed top naxal leader Madvi Hidma, 55, in an encounter at Maredumilli forest in Alluri Seetharama Raju district on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/top-maoist-leader-madvi-hidma-five-others-killed-in-andhra-pradesh-encounter-3801731">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | Who are 'D' voters in Assam? Will Special Revision of electoral rolls impact them?

Assam, which will go for Assembly elections next year, will have a Special Revision of electoral rolls instead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which is underway in 12 States and Union Territories.

It is official, India is not the fourth-largest economy in 2025

"We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a $4 trillion economy, and this is not my data — it's IMF data. India today is larger than Japan," said B V R Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, after the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on May 25, claiming India to have 'officially' become the fourth-largest economy.

Sheikh Hasina's death sentence 'internal affair' of Bangladesh, says China

China on Tuesday said the death sentence handed down to deposed Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina is an "internal affair" of Dhaka, as it declined to offer any further comment on the development.