2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 11 men accused of rioting, setting house on fire

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said police failed to prove beyond all reasonable doubt the charges in the case lodged based on a complaint by Gokalpuri resident Naushad.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 15:35 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 15:35 IST
