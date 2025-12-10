Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Vande Mataram debate: Not only Nehru, freedom fighters like Patel and Bose have been insulted: Jairam Ramesh

The senior Congress leader asked Treasury benches whether they were alluding that freedom fighters like Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose were also involved in appeasing Muslims.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 13:48 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsJairam RameshVande Mataram

Follow us on :

Follow Us