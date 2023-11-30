2020 Delhi riots: Court deprecates 'wild allegations' against public prosecutor

On the allegations of private investigation and the conflict of interest, the judge said, 'Whenever counsel for the accused and SPP appear in a case, they should represent their client instead of resorting to making wild allegations.' 'In all fairness, the court does not, in this case, want to meddle into the allegations particularly made by counsel for the accused against the SPP and for that, the SPP may take action at his own end, if he so desires,' he said.