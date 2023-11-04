JOIN US
delhi

4 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi

The local police were informed and they have launched an investigation into what caused the fire. Legal action will be taken accordingly, cops said.
Last Updated 04 November 2023, 05:01 IST

New Delhi: Four people suffered burns on Friday when an LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded in a house in west Delhi's Kamal Vihar area, officials of Delhi Fire Service said.

'We received information around 7.30 pm about the explosion. Three fire tenders were pressed into service. Four people were found injured and they were rushed to a nearby hospital,' an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The local police were informed and they have launched an investigation into what caused the fire. Legal action will be taken accordingly, they said.

'The injured were identified as Geeta (45), her son Nitin (21), and two juveniles aged 17 and 10. All the four injured were rushed to GTB Hospital where they are under treatment,' a police officer said.

