70-year old, dog rescued from house fire in South Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police rescued a 70-year-old woman who was on oxygen support after a fire broke out in a flat in a south Delhi multi-storey due to a spark in the air conditioner, an officer said on Thursday.

The woman, who suffered from a lung disease and diabetes, was trapped inside her Triloki Colony house that caught fire on Wednesday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

The team was informed that she was unable to move from her bed due to a fractured hip, Chauhan said.