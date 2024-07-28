Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

8 Delhi Police cops taken off duty after pictures of them partying with builder goes viral

On the direction of the district's deputy commissioner of police, they have been sent to police lines, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 July 2024, 17:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: An assistant sub inspector among eight policemen were sent to police lines after photographs of them, wearing uniform, having liquor at a builder’s party surfaced on social media, officials said on Sunday.

An ASI, five head constables and two constables, posted at Jaitpur police station in southeast Delhi, were found to be partying with a builder in Jaitpur area, they said.

On the direction of the district's deputy commissioner of police, they have been sent to police lines, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 July 2024, 17:58 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Police

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT