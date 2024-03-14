Four dead including 2 children as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar: Officials

New Delhi: Four people, including two children when fire broke out in a residential building in the Shahstri Nagar area of Shahdara near Geeta Colony, in East Delhi here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The cops rushed to the spot with fire tenders and nine people comprising two children were rescued from the residential building.

"We received a call at around 5:20 am about a major fire at Shastri Nagar, near Geeta Colony. We informed the Delhi Fire Services immediately. A police team, four fire tenders, ambulances and PCR vans were rushed to the spot," a senior police officer said.