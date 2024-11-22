Home
Aam Aadmi Party kicks off 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign with eye on Delhi elections

Kejriwal said the party's district and booth-level office-bearers will reach out to the voters with pamphlets detailing the free facilities ('revdis') provided by the AAP government.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 15:40 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 15:40 IST
