Home

Aam Aadmi Party announces new office bearers for Delhi unit

Many new faces have become office bearers in the latest shake up.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 13:11 IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its office bearers for Delhi and named Anil Patodia as their state joint secretary (main wing), party officials said.

Ten others have been named state vice presidents of various wings like doctor, grameen, minority and youth, whereas ten more members have been picked as state joint secretaries of the RWA, trade, doctor and youth wings, they said.

Sanjay Mavi, Naresh Bhagat, Ankit Bashisth, Arif and Vicky Khari have been named the district vice presidents while Anuj Rajput and Vipin Gupta have been named the Vidhan Sabha presidents for Patel Nagar and Adarsh Nagar respectively.

Five others have been named the ward vice presidents in Badarpur and Kalkaji areas by the AAP.

(Published 23 January 2024, 13:11 IST)
