AAP govt raises MLALAD fund by Rs 5 crore ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

<p>New Delhi: The AAP government on Thursday raised the annual MLA Local Area Development fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore ahead of Assembly polls in the national capital.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Atishi claimed that the MLALAD fund in Delhi was the highest in the country.</p><p>A meeting of the Cabinet held earlier in the day decided to raise the fund by Rs 5 crore per MLA per year, she said.</p><p>"This amount is three times more than other states," she said.</p><p>The government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal is working for the betterment of the city's people whether they are living in slums or bungalows, she added.</p><p>Delhi Assembly polls are due in February next year. </p>