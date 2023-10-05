Home
Homeindiadelhi

AAP holds protest against arrest of Sanjay Singh

Several workers of the party gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding release of Singh.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 07:29 IST

AAP workers on Thursday staged a protest in central Delhi against the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the excise policy case. 

Several workers of the party gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding release of Singh. 

The party has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

Singh was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption in 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

(Published 05 October 2023, 07:29 IST)
