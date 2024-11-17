Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

AAP only serving Arvind Kejriwal's interests: BJP on Kailash Gahlot's resignation

In a swipe at AAP, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said it has undergone 'political conversion' to become 'khas' (privileged).
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 11:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 11:10 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsKailash Gahlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us