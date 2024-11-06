AAP sounds poll bugle in Delhi, to enroll 1 lakh office bearers at grassroots-level by Nov 20

<p>New Delhi: With Delhi Assembly polls round the corner, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will have one lakh office bearers at the grassroot level by November 20 to manage election responsibilities across the capital.</p><p>These booth-level office bearers will be given their assignment during the district conventions being held between November 11 and 20 even as AAP chief stepped up party's campaign by launching the second phase of his 'padayatra' from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Sunday.</p>.Yet another blow to BJP as party leader B B Tyagi joins AAP.<p>The conventions in 14 districts are aimed at speeding up AAP's preparations for Assembly polls and Kejriwal is expected to address all these meetings, which would see booth-level, mandal-level and district officers in attendance.</p><p>“Each district encompasses five Assembly constituencies, where booth-level officers will play an active role. During these conventions, nearly one lakh booth-level officers will take an oath and from November 20 onward they will assume responsibility for leading the campaign," AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai said.</p><p>"The target is to form a majority government in the next Assembly elections. This target will be shared with all booth-level workers to inspire unified efforts toward AAP’s vision for Delhi’s future," Rai, who is also a senior Delhi minister, said.</p>.Arvind Kejriwal promises to waive inflated water, electricity bills if AAP returns to power in Delhi.<p>As part of its reach out programme, AAP had carried out the ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’ (Your MLA at your doorsteps) campaign where Delhi government's achievements and development initiatives were publicised in each constituency.</p><p>Following this, Rai said, AAP has completed the formation of booth committees across Delhi. Before Diwali, Kejriwal and several other leaders also conducted the first phase of their 'padayatra'.</p><p>The second phase of Kejriwal's 'padayatra' will go on till December during which he is expected to "debunk BJP’s propaganda and conspiracies", senior party leader Sanjay Singh said.</p><p>"The padyatras are being organised to have the people connect directly with the AAP convenor, so he can take note of their concerns, and share his vision for Delhi’s future. </p><p>Kejriwal’s padyatras have already seen immense public response, with crowds turning out in large numbers to express their support in the first phase," he said. </p><p>Singh alleged that BJP tried to disrupt Kejriwal’s padyatra due to the support he was receiving. "Since they can't win elections against Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of work, they resort to violence in an attempt to hinder his padyatra,” he added.</p>