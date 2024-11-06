Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

AAP sounds poll bugle in Delhi, to enroll 1 lakh office bearers at grassroots-level by Nov 20

The Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are due in February next year.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 13:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 09:35 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us