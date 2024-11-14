Home
AAP's Mahesh Khichi elected as Delhi mayor, BJP claims cross-voting

Khichi bagged 133 of 265 votes polled while his BJP rival Kishan Lal got 130 while two votes were declared invalid.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 15:03 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 15:03 IST
