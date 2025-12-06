Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

87% IndiGo passengers surveyed want airline's service deficiency under Class Action of CP Act

A class action provision is a legal mechanism that allows a group of people with a common grievance to collectively sue a company for acts like mismanagement or fraud.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 16:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 16:36 IST
Indigosurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us