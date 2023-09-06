High Court says acid attack among most grievous crimes in contemporary society, denies bail to accused

"While the accused may bemoan his long incarceration while the trial is continuing, he wants to come out of the jail to breathe in fresh air and be the same person again. This court while exercising judicial discretion cannot ignore that the victim has to wear black glasses most of the time of her life as she did in the court lest questions or questioning eyes about the scar marks on her face again traumatize her every moment of life taking away the pleasure of leading a normal life in future," observed the court.