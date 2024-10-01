Home
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, others detained at Delhi border launch indefinite fast

Wangchuk was leading the march, 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago. He and around 120 others from Ladakh were detained on Monday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 06:30 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 06:30 IST
