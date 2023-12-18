Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Lok Sabha Speaker to revoke suspension of 13 opposition MPs

New Delhi: Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of 13 opposition members, saying in the wake of the Parliament security breach incident, the MPs were pressing for an explanation from the government on 'very troubling issues'.

They should be given a fair hearing to allow them to put forth their concerns and point of view, he said in his letter to Birla.

On December 13 afternoon, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters of yellow smoke. They were pinned down by MPs who were in the House during the Zero Hour.