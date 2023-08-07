AIIMS-Delhi fire: Family members breathe sigh of relief as patients brought to safety

Describing the chaos that ensued, Naznin said, "Nothing was visible as dense smoke filled the area. I was clueless about my mother as she was unconscious till I saw her being brought outside on a stretcher after 15-20 minutes." Panic gripped the patients, their family members and hospital staff as a fire broke out in the endoscopy room on the second floor of the old OPD building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).