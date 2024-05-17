Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Updates: SC to resume hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging HC order on arrest shortly
The Supreme Court is slated to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging a High Court order that upheld his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Earlier, on May 10, the SC had granted bail to Kejriwal until June 1, in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Follow live updates from today's hearing, right here with DH.
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 03:11 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 03:11 IST
SC to resume hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging HC order on arrest shortly
The Supreme Court is slated to hear shortly Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging a High Court order which upheld his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
If you press broom symbol, I will not need to go back to jail: Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar
"Whether I go (back) to jail or not depends upon you. If you press the 'jhadoo' (AAP's election symbol) button, I will not need to go to jail," Kejriwal said on Thursday.
Holding a roadshow in Punjab's Amritsar for the party's candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, the AAP supremo also claimed that the BJP will end reservation for SC, ST and OBC if it gets a majority in the Lok Sabha.
Read more
'No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal,' Supreme Court says, adds, 'critical analysis welcome'
The Supreme Court on Thursday steered clear of the political talk about it having made an exception for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in granting him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls but said "critical analysis of the judgement is welcome".
Read more
Published 17 May 2024, 03:11 IST