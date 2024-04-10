JOIN US
delhi

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC order rejecting plea challenging arrest

In a massive blow to the Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 03:23 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal's counsel Vivek Jain told PTI that they have filed the petition in the apex court challenging the high court's order.

In a blow to Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi High Court had on Tuesday upheld his arrest in the money laundering case, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

(Published 10 April 2024, 03:23 IST)
