Homeindiadelhi

Arvind Kejriwal's health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting him in Tihar

The Delhi chief minister asked people not to worry about him and exercise their franchise during the elections.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 10:12 IST

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in jail and said the AAP supremo asked him to actively campaign for I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mann also told reporters that Kejriwal's health is fine, and he is getting insulin.

The Delhi chief minister asked people not to worry about him and exercise their franchise during the elections, he said.

This was Mann's second meeting in jail with Kejriwal in a fortnight.

Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case since April 1.

(Published 30 April 2024, 10:12 IST)
