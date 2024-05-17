Mongolian climber dies in season’s first Everest fatality

Kathmandu: Sherpas recovered the body of a Mongolian climber from Mount Everest and were looking for another mountaineer missing since the weekend, officials said on Friday. It marked the first confirmed death on Everest of the current climbing season.

The two Mongolians set off last weekend from their final camp at 8,000 metres (26,300 ft) to head for the summit of the world's tallest mountain in Nepal. They were attempting the summit approach from the South Col.

Pemba Sherpa of the 8K Expedition company that provided support services to the Mongolians up to their base camp said rescuers recovered one body below the South Summit at about 8,600 metres (28,500 feet). Details of his death were unclear, he said.