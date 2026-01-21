Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Astronaut Sunita Williams meets Kalpana Chawla's mother, sister in Delhi

The meeting between them rekindled their old memories, and Williams expressed her desire to continue to stay in touch before departing.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 00:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 00:44 IST
astronautKalpana Chawla

Follow us on :

Follow Us