<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">Delhi </a>recorded its coldest January morning in three years on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IMD">IMD</a>) said.</p>.<p>The capital recorded a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius on January 16, 2023, according to the weather department.</p>.<p>Safdarjung, the city's primary observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches below normal, IMD data showed.</p>.<p>Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches below normal, and Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.</p>.<p>The Ridge recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below normal, and Ayanagar recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below normal.</p>.<p>According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are declared when minimum temperatures fall 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal.</p>.<p>The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are likely to persist over Delhi on Wednesday as well, the IMD said.</p>.<p>Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 337, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.</p>.<p>The CPCB's SAMEER app showed that 29 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category, one in 'severe' and nine in 'poor'.</p>.<p>Anand Vihar recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 411, falling in the 'severe' category.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. </p>