Atishi alleges Haryana stopped Yamuna water supply to Delhi, says govt may move SC

New Delhi: Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water since May 1 and said the government will be implementing a slew of measures including rationalising supply of water in the national capital.

She said that the Delhi government may approach the Supreme Court if the supply of Yamuna water to the city does not improve in coming days.

The minister also said that the government might be forced to issuing challans to people for activities like washing vehicles.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva termed as a "blatant lie" the Atishi's claim that Haryana has stopped releasing water to Delhi.

"Delhi is regularly receiving water from Haryana. Delhi government has failed to stop water theft and supply loss that is responsible for water crisis," he said in a statement.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Atishi said many areas in Delhi are grappling with water shortage and appealed to people to use water judiciously. She also warned that if people do not heed this appeal, the government may have to impose challan for excess use of water in coming days.

She said that the Delhi government is constantly talking to Haryana about the issue and if it is not resolved in the next couple of days, it may approach the Supreme Court over the matter.

"Haryana has stopped release of Delhi's share of water. The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 feet," Atishi said.