Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'This is not country I grew up in': Naseeruddin Shah questions Mumbai University 'disinvite', criticises 'Vishwaguru' politics

'The university, after informing me that I needn't attend... decided to rub a little salt in by announcing that I had refused to be there,' Shah wrote.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 07:23 IST
India NewsNaseeruddin Shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us