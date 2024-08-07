Atishi inspects new school building in Seemapuri, orders completion in two weeks

During her visit to the construction site, Atishi emphasised the broader impact of the new school, saying, "The Kejriwal government's new world-class schools will now become the identity of North-East Delhi. The children coming out of here will not only work for the betterment of their families but also become partners in the country's progress." The minister has directed officials to expedite the finishing work and dedicate the new school building to the children within two weeks, the statement said.