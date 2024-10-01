Atishi prevented from meeting detained activist Sonam Wangchuk

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atishi">Atishi </a>was stopped outside the Bawana Police Station on Tuesday while she was heading to meet climate activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk</a>, who was detained last night trying to enter the national capital with his supporters.</p>.<p>Atishi reached the police station around 1 pm but was stopped by police officers, the party said in a statement.</p>.Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk among 120 people from Ladakh detained before entering Delhi.<p>A heavy deployment has been put in place around the Bawana Police Station, situated on the Delhi-Haryana border.</p>.<p>Wanchuk's supporters who were also detained have been kept at several other police stations at Delhi borders.</p>.<p>Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Wangchuk, were marching towards the national capital demanding sixth schedule status for the Union Territory when they were detained.</p>.<p>Wangchuk is leading the march, 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra,' which began from Leh a month ago. </p>