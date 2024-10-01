Home
Atishi prevented from meeting detained activist Sonam Wangchuk

Atishi reached the police station around 1 pm but was stopped by police officers, the party said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:37 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 09:37 IST
Sonam Wangchuk Atishi Marlena

