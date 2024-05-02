'BJP biggest threat to women in country': Atishi, Bharadwaj slam L-G over termination of DCW staff

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said "the unconstitutional working" of the entire Aam Aadmi Party government and especially the DCW's former shairperson Swati Maliwal is responsible for the development.

Delhi minister Bharadwaj also said for the safety of women in Delhi buses, the Kejriwal government had appointed around 8,000 bus marshals.

"LG sahab's favourite officers even got the marshals fired from their jobs. Thousands of poor families in Delhi were able to run their households, now they are dying of hunger. And the women of Delhi are at the mercy of God,” he said.

Hitting back, Sachdeva said Maliwal should explain why she never tried to get new posts sanctioned.

"It is unfortunate that Swati Maliwal treated DCW as her personal fiefdom and kept volunteers of her NGOs mostly from other states on contractual jobs in DCW without following administrative procedure like Arvind Kejriwal did while employing volunteers in Delhi government," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister of Delhi government Raaj Kumar Anand, whose resignation from the post is yet to be accepted, met L-G Saxena and handed over a memorandum alleging irregularities in social welfare, labour and SC/ST departments that came under him earlier.

Talking to media after the meeting, Anand who resigned from the post of minister last month, said that he met the L-G to know about the status of his resignation. He also suggested for appointing a woman from Dalit community to the post of DCW chairperson.