BJP demands probe into Kejriwal's 'letters' being sent from ED custody

New Delhi: A Delhi BJP delegation met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday to demand a probe into the 'letters' being sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his ministers from ED custody.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 by a court here in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the policy favouring specific individuals.