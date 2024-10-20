Home
BJP protests outside Atishi's residence, demands tabling of CAG report

The protest was led by BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who accused former chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in corruption.
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 19:33 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 19:33 IST
