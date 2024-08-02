Home
Bomb threat at South Delhi school; declared hoax

The mail was received by the school around midnight. The email said that a bomb had been planted on the school's premises.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 05:21 IST

New Delhi: A private school in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area received a bomb threat via email and it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check, officials said on Friday.

The mail was received by the school around midnight. The email said that a bomb had been planted on the school's premises, they said.

Thorough checking was done by a bomb detection team and nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said and added that a dog squad was also deployed for the search.

Further probe is underway, he said and declared the threat a hoax.

Published 02 August 2024, 05:02 IST
